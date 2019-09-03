Chael Sonnen Believes Fight Fans Forgot Khabib Isn’t Bulletproof

Fight fans and even media members can get lost in the aura of a fighter, that’s what Chael Sonnen thinks is happening with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is set for a title unification bout this Saturday (Sept. 7). “The Eagle” is the UFC lightweight champion, while Poirier holds interim gold. By the end of UFC 242, there will be an undisputed 155-pound champion crowned unless the fight ends in a No Contest or a draw.

Chael Sonnen Thinks Fans Are Lost In Khabib’s Aura

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 27-0 in his professional MMA career. He has looked unbeatable at times, but Sonnen isn’t lost on the fact that “The Eagle” is human. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained the mistake he believes people are making when discussing UFC 242’s headliner (via BJPenn.com).

“He’s been out for a while,” Sonnen said of Nurmagomedov. “For Khabib, it was because of a suspension. For other guys, it was because of an injury or a contract dispute. But that always becomes a talking point ‘well how’s he gonna look, he’s been out, the other guy’s been busy, ring rust is a real thing.’ For some reason, Khabib has penetrated the hearts and minds of the fans to the point that that dialogue is not even coming up. It’s as if this guy is bulletproof and we have fallen for that before.”

“I could give you the Mike Tysons of the world, the night Georges St-Pierre fell down, Anderson Silva comes to mind. Nobody is bulletproof.”

