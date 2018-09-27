Chael Sonnen believes the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and Jon Jones aren’t working together to catch other mixed martial arts fighters taking banned substances.

Much has been made over Jones’ USADA suspension. After failing his second drug test, Jones will be eligible to compete again on Oct. 28. Part of the deal for Jones’ reduced suspension is for him to give “creditable substantial assistance” to USADA otherwise the reduction would be revoked. Some fans have gone as far as to say that Jones “snitched” on former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. “Vai Cavalo” was suspended by USADA for two years following his use of banned substances.

Chael Sonnen Believes Jon Jones is Giving USADA Info Outside of MMA

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen gave a guess as to what information Jones is giving USADA. His guess may surprise you:

“My own prediction, I think he had a piss in the punch bowl and he’s turned on the NFL. That’s my own guess. I think that he’s given them phish outside of the world of MMA. Which has not yet been considered but that is my own personal guess. I base that on zero evidence, just an understanding that I just laid out to you which is you can’t shoot down and make a deal, you have to be able to shoot up. The only reason they made a deal with Sammy “The Bull,” who confessed to 19 murders is because Sammy “The Bull” would give them John Gotti. You have to be able to go up in deal making.”

It’s important to note that the NFL has not adopted USADA for the drug testing of its athletes. Jones has a brother who currently plays in the NFL and another who retired last year. Chandler Jones is a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, while Arthur Jones played for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins as a defensive end.

Do you think Chael Sonnen’s guess could end up being correct?