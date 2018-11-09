Chael Sonnen Wonders What The Thought Process Was In Booking Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Chael Sonnen wants to know the story behind the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) decision to book Ben Askren against Robbie Lawler in “Funky’s” debut with the promotion.

Askren fired off a bevy of verbal shots at a number of UFC welterweights once word of a trade got out. ONE Championship traded Askren for Demetrious Johnson. Prominent names such as Darren Till and Colby Covington popped up and “Funky” didn’t hold back. Many felt the Till match-up was a lock, but the UFC thought otherwise.

Chael Sonnen Talks Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen called into question the thought process behind booking this bout when Askren had heat with other 170-pounders:

“I need to know what the thought process was on this. And I’ll tell you why I say that. The thought process on this is going to captivate me one way or the other. … Ben Askren has been teased over the years. He has been tormented over the years. Now he lands in the UFC and he remembered everything that everybody ever said about him. And now it’s time for Ben to get a little payback. … Along that vein, there were some guys that were barking back. There were some guys that were willing to bite and play ball here. Of those guys, Robbie Lawler was not one of them past or present. Meaning, in the past Robbie Lawler never put down Ben Askren. Never insulted him, never called him out, never teased him, never anything and doesn’t now.”

Lawler is a former UFC welterweight champion, but many argue his stock isn’t what it used to be. Some are also puzzled by the match-up because they believe Askren can sell some more pay-per-views if he fought someone he had some bad blood with.

