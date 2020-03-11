Chael Sonnen Blames Reaction To Adesanya vs. Romero On Spoiled Fans

Chael Sonnen believes fight fans have been spoiled and it explains the reaction to Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero.

Romero vs. Adesanya took place this past Saturday night (March 7) and has been heavily criticized for a lack of action. Adesanya successfully retained his gold via unanimous decision. Depending on who you ask either Adesanya was at fault as he claimed he would stop Romero in spectacular fashion, Romero should take the blame because he was the challenger on what was likely his last title shot, or both men deserve to be criticized.

Sonnen Has A Different Take On Adesanya vs. Romero Reaction

Current ESPN and Bellator analyst Chael Sonnen has never shied away from having a different opinion. From his perspective, fans have been spoiled and are always expecting barn burners no matter the circumstances (h/t BJPenn.com).

“As MMA fans, we have been spoiled beyond belief,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “We have been treated to high-paced, high-action fights, so when one of them isn’t what we expected with the pace and the action, I realize how that is surprising. But it’s on par for other sports. Sometimes things happen that aren’t what you expected to happen—which is a nice of saying dull and not a whole lot of action.”

Sonnen went on to say that he doesn’t feel the Romero fight is an indication that Adesanya will continue to have performances that fall below expectations. In fact, Sonnen believes that there’s a far better chance that Paulo Costa will provide Adesanya with a stern challenge that will force the fight to be entertaining.

All signs do indeed point to Costa receiving a shot at Adesanya’s middleweight gold. There is already some bad blood there as the two have traded barbs the past few months. They would’ve fought over the past weekend but Costa had to undergo surgery.