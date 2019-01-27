Chael Sonnen Challenges Ryan Bader Following Bellator 214

Chael Sonnen sees an opportunity at Bellator gold.

Last night (Jan. 26), history was made at Bellator 214. Bader became the first fighter in Bellator history to hold two titles simultaneously. He knocked out Fedor Emelianenko in 35 seconds to become the heavyweight champion. Bader holds light heavyweight and heavyweight gold.

Sonnen Calls For a Bout With Bader

Sonnen had competed in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix, but was eliminated in the semifinals after suffering a TKO loss to Emelianenko. “The American Gangster” laid down the challenge in a now deleted tweet (via BJPenn.com):

“3 left hooks then we start the fight. I still take your belt Bader. Quit calling out bums.”

Sonnen would later post the following:

Tnx for accepting. Wanna do it before or after your mom gets outta prison? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 27, 2019

Bader ran through the competition in the heavyweight tournament. He knocked out Muhammed Lawal and Emelianenko in a matter of seconds. He also dominated Matt Mitrione en route to a unanimous decision win. Bader has options as he can either defend his heavyweight title next, or move back down to put his light heavyweight gold on the line. Either way, Bellator president Scott Coker said he’ll give Bader some leeway during the Bellator 214 post-fight press conference.

