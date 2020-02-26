Chael Sonnen Comes To The Defense Of Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo

While some are carrying their torches and pitchforks, Chael Sonnen likes the idea of Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed to ESPN that Cejudo will indeed put his UFC bantamweight title on the line against Aldo. The bout will headline UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event is taking place on May 9.

Sonnen Defends Cejudo vs. Aldo Booking

Sonnen, a former UFC and Bellator fighter who now serves as an analyst and color commentator took to his YouTube channel to explain why he digs the matchup between Cejudo and Aldo (via BJPenn.com).

“Look, Jose Aldo’s the greatest featherweight of all time,” Sonnen said. “10 years on top, never beaten. He did a really great job. By the way, Henry Cejudo wants to fight him. Henry’s opinion has to matter somewhere in here. We cannot punish for success. We cannot say ‘you’re the champion and therefore your opinions and your wants and needs don’t go out the window and you just fight the No. 1 guy.’ That’s just a little bit of a silly argument. A guy that does some heavy lifting, like Henry, and became a champ-champ and saved an entire division and this is the guy that he wants.”

Many argue that there are more worthy contenders on winning streaks. The two names that constantly pop up are Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Instead it’s Aldo, who hasn’t earned a win in the bantamweight division.

Aldo made his 135-pound debut back in Dec. 2019. He lost to Marlon Moraes via split decision. While some believe Aldo should’ve gotten the nod, the fact is he lost. Not only that, but Aldo has back-to-back defeats and is still getting a title opportunity. It makes one wonder what purpose the UFC rankings serve.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo being made official?