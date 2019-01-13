Chael Sonnen Criticizes Corey Anderson’s Retirement Talk

Chael Sonnen questions Corey Anderson’s motive for saying he has an exit plan.

Anderson recently admitted he’s already thinking about his future outside of fighting. “Overtime” has a child on the way in March and says he’s been focusing on his family perhaps more than he ever had before. Anderson then mentioned how his money is saved and he already has an exit plan.

Chael Sonnen Questions Corey Anderson’s Motive

Sonnen posted a new video on his YouTube channel and had a rather unique take on Anderson seemingly having plans outside of mixed martial arts competition (via Bloody Elbow):

“If you see a recipe out there that is working for somebody, that does not mean that you can just copy it. Daniel Cormier has made more headlines lately talking about his retirement than anything else that he has done in the cage because he is on top, because people do not want to see him retire. Corey Anderson coming out and talking about when he wants to retire is a sucker’s move on the highest of levels. First off, most people don’t know you’re fighting. There are many guys who will be in this sport, and they will go away and nobody’s gonna know the difference.”

Anderson is coming off a decision victory over Ilir Latifi. “Overtime” was challenged by Alexander Gustafsson, but as mentioned Anderson is focused on the birth of his first child. Anderson is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen, or is his take off base?