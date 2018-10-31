Chael Sonnen Believes Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar Feud Has Lost Some Of Its Appeal

Chael Sonnen hopes to see the spark reignited in the Daniel Cormier-Brock Lesnar feud.

Back in July, Cormier challenged for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. Stipe Miocic was the champion. Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to capture heavyweight gold and he became a two-division champion. After the fight, Lesnar got inside the Octagon and shoved Cormier. This set the stage for a huge title showdown in 2019.

Chael Sonnen Thinks The Buzz Has Diminished

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bellator fighter and former UFC middleweight title challenger Sonnen talked about Lesnar potentially showing up at UFC 230:

“So Brock’s supposed to be at (UFC) 230. Let’s see if he shows up, I hope that he does. I feel like (it has) lost some luster, which can be built right back but a little luster on ‘DC’ vs. Brock. And what I mean by that, not in terms of we would all like to see that match and that we all hope that match happens, it just seemed like there was a major fire around it that then went away. To the point where ‘DC’ was even saying things like, ‘hey I think I’m fighting Brock.’ Which started out with, ‘yes I am fighting Brock’ and then it turned into ‘I think I’m fighting him.’ I’m waiting to see what happens with Lesnar. I would love for him to be there because I think that would add back some fuel to the flame that’s needed, because that is a huge match should that thing come together.”

Before Cormier can think about Lesnar, he must focus on Derrick Lewis. Cormier defends his heavyweight title against “The Black Beast” this Saturday night (Nov. 3) in the main event of UFC 230. The action will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Do you think the potential Daniel Cormier vs Brock Lesnar bout has lost its buzz?