Chael Sonnen Criticizes Police Following Jon Jones’ DWI Arrest

Chael Sonnen doesn’t agree with how police handled Jon Jones’ arrest in Albuquerque.

Jones was arrested on March 26 after police responded to a criminal complaint of gunshots. Police say Jones turned in poor results on his sobriety test and a Breathalyzer showed he was twice over the legal limit for alcohol consumption. Police said they also found a handgun under the driver seat and an open bottle of Recuerdo. “Bones” is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container.

Sonnen Thinks Jones Was Humiliated By Police

Police released bodycam footage of Jones’ arrest. Speaking to TSN, Sonnen expressed his belief that police humiliated Jones when they didn’t have to (via BJPenn.com).

“So I watched that body cam and I don’t want to get into the legal stuff on this, but I thought that they kind of embarrassed him a little bit,” Chael Sonnen told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN. “There might be reasons why you have to do that I’m not weighing in too much, but they asked him straight up, ‘Have you been drinking?’ And he responded ‘Yes.’

“It seemed like the next 13 minutes was kind of humiliating the guy who had already copped to it. That’s not wonderful. This is a bad thing he’s going through. But my sense of it was Jon told the truth three seconds in. (So) What are we doing here?”

Bernalillo County jail records reveal that Jones was released shortly after being booked. TMZ Sports reports that a bond arraignment court date is set for April 9.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen on how Jon Jones’ DWI arrest was handled?