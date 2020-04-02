Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Should Be Punished By UFC

Chael Sonnen feels what’s done is done when it comes to Jon Jones’ latest mishap.

On March 26, Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The UFC light heavyweight champion was charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and driving without proof of insurance. After reaching a plea deal, only the DWI charge stands for Jones and he was able to avoid jail time.

Sonnen Thinks Jones Shouldn’t Be Punished By UFC

Whether or not you think Jones got off easy for his latest run-in with the law, Sonnen feels that Jones’ worst punishment for the ordeal has already been handed out. Taking to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said Jones shouldn’t be punished again.

“The judge didn’t really do anything. Could you call it a slap on the [wrist]? You can call it whatever you want but the bottom line is, it’s dealt with. You can like that or not like that but that has to be your conversation. If you’re pro Jon Jones or you’re a Jon Jones hater, okay fine but you are within lanes right now. You can argue whether he got off easy or not but you can’t argue anything else. In my opinion, I really don’t think it’s fair. I really do not believe you kick a dog for something he did last week. If somebody is punished, I don’t think you get to punish him again.”

Those calling for the UFC to step in and punish Jones for having legal issues once again won’t get a co-sign from Sonnen.

“Should Jon Jones be released or punished by the UFC? Don’t forget, that’s a sports body. To make believe that sport should be able to do something more harsh than a judge, I think is arrogant at least. I think it is irresponsible at greatest. I think it falls somewhere in between there.”

As part of the plea deal, Jones will be under house arrest for four days. He must also complete 48 hours of community service and enroll in a 90-day drug treatment program. On top of that, Jones will be on probation for one year and must install an ignition interlock device in his car.