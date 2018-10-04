Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Care If Fedor Emelianenko Shows Up On Oct. 13

Chael Sonnen isn’t worried about whether or not a last-minute change will derail his fight with Fedor Emelianenko.

On Oct. 13, Sonnen and Emelianenko will do battle to determine who moves on to the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix finals. The winner will collide with either Ryan Bader or Matt Mitrione. If anything were to change Sonnen’s bout, then “The American Gangster” will roll with the punches.

Chael Sonnen Says He Doesn’t Worry About Late Replacements

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen made it clear that no matter who his opponent is he will make the walk on Oct. 13. He even threw out a potential replacement opponent:

“If anything happens and Fedor is out, they’re going to put Cheick Kongo in, in my opinion. I don’t know who the hell they’ll put in. I’m just looking at the card and going, ‘oh there’s the heavyweights people know it’s probably going to be Cheick.’ They don’t even need to call me. The phone doesn’t need to ring. Nothing in my life is changing. The fight’s in New York, three fives (five-minute rounds), heavyweight. What’s the difference? I know there’s an answer to that question.”

Emelianenko isn’t known for pulling out of fights. When “The Last Emperor” signs a contract, you can count on him to show up. Sonnen felt compelled to make the point as it appears we’re in an era where last-minute pullouts aren’t exactly rare.

Do you believe Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko will be free of any last-minute mishap?