Chael Sonnen Doubts Anderson Silva Will Fight Again

Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Anderson Silva will fight again.

After Silva suffered a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, he was released from the UFC as he wanted to continue fighting. Yet, since then, he has been denied by promotions like Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and BKFC, so for that reason, Sonnen doubts Silva will fight again.

“No, I don’t think we’ll see him fight again because I think those promotions are telling the truth. And I think there’s a much better way of going about it than the way that he went about it,” Sonnen said to FanaticsView. “I don’t think you should come out and just offer your services somewhere. I think that you should have a finished product. He should have found a very specific opponent, taken it to the audience first, to make sure the audience wanted it, then added some flames to it, and then dropped it.”

However, Rizin FF recently came out and said they would sign the former UFC champion. So, perhaps he does compete at least one more time.

Anderson Silva is currently 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine. Although he is on a losing skid, he was fighting the best of the best and did look competitive against Israel Adesanya and Hall.