Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder Cris Cyborg will go one-on-one with women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The bout is scheduled to take place on Dec. 29 at UFC 232. Cyborg’s gold will be on the line.

Chael Sonnen Explains Why He’s Excited For Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Of course there’s a lot to like about Cyborg vs. Nunes. It’s the first major female champion vs. champion bout in mixed martial arts and it’s between two elite fighters who have a knack for finishing fights. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen revealed what gets him excited about the match-up:

“You guys are gonna go look at their ages and go, ‘well they’re not really that far apart.’ I understand that, but their experience is. Cris Cyborg has the experience, Amanda has an incredible skill set. This is the fight to make. Cris Cyborg’s gonna have a little bit of size, but Amanda seems to have a whole bunch of confidence because this was her idea in the first place. That compels me. Cris Cyborg can take a punch, she took Holly Holm’s. I don’t know how big of a punch Amanda can take because I haven’t seen her (take a punch). She’s always been the aggressor, she’s been the one going forward showing that aggressiveness hasn’t had to deal with a lot of adversity. Does that make a difference? It’s a talking point. Put your money where you will, really doesn’t matter to me. I’m just grateful this fight’s finally happening.”

Do you think Amanda Nunes can overcome the size disadvantage?