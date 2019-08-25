Chael Sonnen Expresses Disappointment In UFC Flyweights

Chael Sonnen believes that UFC flyweights haven’t done enough to stand out despite almost being out of work.

UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo is often credited with saving the flyweight division. There was a time when it looked like the UFC would do away with male 125-pounders. Many flyweights were being cut from the promotion, even ranked ones. At one point, there wasn’t even a top 15 rankings for the UFC flyweight division. Cejudo created enough of a buzz to keep the division alive in the UFC.

Sonnen Rips UFC Flyweights For Not Capitalizing

Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to express his belief that the UFC flyweights are blowing a second chance (via BJPenn.com).

“One thing at 125 pounds — and it does surprise me and it does disappoint me and it even infuriates me — listen, that division was almost cut. That division was almost gone,” Sonnen said on his podcast. “Henry saved the division. Henry Cejudo brought something new where they said ‘You know what? We’re going to keep it around.’”

“The rest of the 125 pounders were so thankful,” Sonnen continued. “Their careers were saved — [they] apparently didn’t learn a single goddamn lesson from [the division] almost being taken away from them.

“Aside from Henry Cejudo, not one of the guys in the back who thought their contracts were going to go away because of a lack of interest in the division have done a god damn thing to be interesting. Not one them. And it is infuriating to me. As much as they all wanted to cry into their beer when they were going to get cut — and I would take no pleasure in somebody having their opportunity taken from them, none — but you’d certainly think that would serve as a wake-up call. A major wakeup call [that] something has to be done different.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Should the UFC flyweights be doing more to create interest?