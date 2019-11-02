Chael Sonnen Feels Nate Diaz Has One Key Edge Over Jorge Masvidal

Retired MMA fighter and current Bellator analyst Chael Sonnen believes Nate Diaz has one big advantage over Jorge Masvidal.

Tonight (Nov. 2), Masvidal and Diaz will clash in the main event of UFC 244. “Gamebred” and the Stockton native are vying for the BMF championship, which is a one-time-only title. Fight fans inside Madison Square Garden in New York City will get to witness the action live. The rest will have to order the pay-per-view through ESPN+ in America.

Sonnen Dishes On Key Edge Diaz Has Over Masvidal

Submission Radio caught up with Sonnen ahead of tonight’s big event. Sonnen gave his take on what he believes to be a key advantage for Diaz over Masvidal (via The Body Lock).

“Ultimately, the conditioning of Nate Diaz is a very real thing,” Sonnen said.

“You’ve got a five-round fight, and you have Nate Diaz, who has one thing over Masvidal, which is big fight experience. And I’m not talking fighting experience in minutes in the cage, I’m talking big fight experience.

“Walking into an arena that is sold out. Walking into an arena where your name is on the marquee. I think he can control his nerves a little bit. And the one thing with that is that doesn’t create stress, it doesn’t create fatigue and you can go harder for a little bit longer.”

