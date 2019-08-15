Chael Sonnen: Israel Adesanya Will ‘Replace’ Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen has a harsh theory involving Jon Jones.

Dominant UFC light heavyweight champion ‘Bones’ has been just that for the majority of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He’s won three straight title bouts since returning from suspension in December 2018. However, there have been rumblings that Jones has lost a step or two based on his last two bouts.

Jones’ former foe Chael Sonnen agrees with that sentiment. ‘The American Gangster’ recently opened up on his podcast (via BJPENN.com) that a new fighter will assume Jones’ mantle. That man is interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya:

“You now have Israel Adesanya, just by example, coming up. Israel Adesanya is going to be the one that grabs the torch and moves that organization [the UFC] forward, for sure. He will become the biggest star and the talk will quickly be that he is the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Jones is getting replaced.’

Jones Must Move To Heavyweight?

There’s no doubt that “The Last Stylebender” is one of the most discussed names in the UFC right now. He’s scheduled to take on Robert Whittaker at October’s UFC 243 from Melbourne. Adesanya’s fights are much-watch events. While Jones’ certainly are as well, Sonnen believes he’s stagnating. He claimed Jones would have to finally make the move to heavyweight. The reason was not only to extend his legacy but also to fight Daniel Cormier without PEDs:

“Over time he’s going to have to move weight class if he wants to be remembered…He needs to expand, he needs to show on some level that he can go out there and compete with (Daniel) Cormier clean.”

Clock Is Ticking Fast

Sonnen closed with the bold statement that time is winding down for Jones’ time at the top. The MMA personality believes ‘Bones’ will lose his title within the next few years and experience a downward spiral from there on out:

“I don’t think he realizes how quick that clock is winding down. He will not be the world champion at 35 years old, he absolutely will not be. He likely, will not even be the main event or co-main event by 36 years old. By 37 years old, he will be fighting for his place in the sport. That’s just the way it goes.”

Do you agree with Sonnen’s prediction of a precipitous downfall for Jon Jones?