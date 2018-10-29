Chael Sonnen Intrigued By Jon Jones’ Comments On Boxing

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones may be able to find success in boxing.

Jones raised a few eyebrows when he said he feels he can take on the best boxers in the world if he spends two years with the right coaches. “Bones” is one of the best talents ever seen inside the Octagon, but mixed martial arts competition and boxing are two totally different beasts as James Toney found out back in 2010 and Conor McGregor realized last year.

Chael Sonnen Offers Vote Of Confidence In Jon Jones Succeeding In Boxing

When it comes to Jones, Sonnen believes it’s a special case. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “The American Gangster” said Jones is such a proven winner that he may be able to thrive in boxing as well:

“It’s the intangibles. When you are talking about Jon Jones, you are talking about a winner. And you can talk about guys and their skills and their ability to grapple and their old college wrestling days, some guys are winners and some guys aren’t. That is just a reality and it does not come down to hard work and discipline and dedication and focus and experience. Sometimes it just doesn’t, sometimes you just have a winner. Jon Jones’ highest level that he ever reached in wrestling was the National Junior College Championships and guess what? He won it. The highest level that he ever put himself into in mixed martial arts was a light heavyweight championship fight and guess what? He won it. … I do not think that Jon Jones is the world’s greatest boxer. I just don’t know that I’m sure that any boxer in the world can beat him.”

Jones will take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch on Dec. 29. The bout will be contested for the UFC light heavyweight title. The championship tilt will headline UFC 232 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you think Jon Jones would be an exception and thrive in boxing?