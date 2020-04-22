Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones Is Embracing Being A ‘Scumbag’

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones is finally embracing the fact he is a scumbag.

Jones has recently been in the news for being arrested for DWI, having an open container, and negligent use of a firearm. He has since accepted a plea deal, but Sonnen took aim at the UFC’s light heavyweight champion.

“The mask is off,” Sonnen said of Jones on Submission Radio (via BJPENN.com). “The world has known he’s a scumbag for a while, but now he’s finally in touch with just what a dirty guy he is, and he’s steering into it. Look, from a liveability and a civility standpoint, okay, go ahead and question Jon Jones’ character. I’m speaking about from a marketing and promotional standpoint — he’s doing everything right. The gig is up. Everybody knows. You were on TMZ in handcuffs crying about ‘I wanna go home and be with my kids.’ It’s like, dude, it’s two in the morning, you’re firing guns whilst running donuts in a parking lot, high and drunk on tequila. Are your kids even still up, you bum?”

Sonnen and Jones fought back at UFC 159 where “Bones” won by first-round TKO to defend his middleweight belt.

As of right now, Jones has yet to respond to Sonnen’s comments. But, the champ has been active on social media lately so there’s a good chance he does respond.