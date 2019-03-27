Chael Sonnen Likes The Idea Of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Chael Sonnen is all for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic after hearing that both men are interested in facing off.

Jones has been tearing up the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight division for years. His only major hiccups have been outside the Octagon having run-ins with the law and failing his UFC 200 and UFC 214 drug tests. “Bones” has been under the microscope for atypical findings in his recent drug tests, but the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and Athletic Commissions believe this to be a pulsing effect. When he’s inside the Octagon, Jones has been stellar with his only loss coming in controversial fashion when he was disqualified against Matt Hamill back in Dec. 2009.

Miocic has been tearing it up in the heavyweight division outside of a July 2018 knockout loss to Daniel Cormier. Some consider Miocic to be the greatest mixed martial arts heavyweight of all time after breaking the record for most successful UFC heavyweight title defenses. Could Jones vs. Miocic be on the horizon?

Chael Sonnen Is All For Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to reveal that he’s hearing Jones and Miocic are interested in fighting each other (via Pundit Arena):

“When Ariel [Helwani] says that he is ‘hearing talks’ – when Ariel says he is ‘hearing talks,’ Ariel knows. Ariel is a journalist – he does not speculate, he says I’m hearing that both parties have agreed – or that both parties are interested rather. Now listen to this one. Listen to what Ariel said. Jon Jones, at heavyweight, versus – and I know you’re all going to think I’ll say Daniel Cormier or Brock Lesnar, I’m not. Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic. Woah! That got my attention. Really? Stipe Miocic, who has kind of been sitting out and playing hard-ball, all of a sudden is willing to come to the table for Jon Jones? That’s compelling as hell to me. And it does serve the purpose of setting somebody big up for Daniel [Cormier] because whoever comes out of that fight – people are going to say ‘I want to see you take on Daniel.”

Miocic keeps pushing for a heavyweight title rematch with Cormier. Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking Jones to defend his light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos.

Do you like the idea of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?