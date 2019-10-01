Chael Sonnen Likes Justin Gaethje As Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent

Chael Sonnen wouldn’t mind seeing Conor McGregor throw down with Justin Gaethje.

It’s no secret that Gaethje wants a crack at McGregor. “The Highlight” has been hurling digs at McGregor and has expressed his desire to “f*ck him up” for striking a patron inside an Irish pub back in April. McGregor revealed that he was in talks with the UFC for a July return bout against Gaethje, but nothing materialized.

Sonnen Talks Gaethje As Potential Opponent For McGregor

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained why he likes Gaethje as a potential opponent for the “Notorious” one (via BJPenn.com).

“So who’s the next opponent gonna be?” Sonnen continued. “Well if Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Tony [Ferguson] are on each other’s dance card… It’s looking like that Frankie [Edgar] talk wasn’t going anywhere. In fact, Frankie and [Aljamain] Sterling even appear to be matched up. I think Cowboy is out of the equation with two losses and possibly needing a little bit of rest right now. And I think it brings you back to [Justin] Gaethje. And it’s not to say that Gaethje is the only guy there. He’s a deserving guy, he’s a fun guy, he would do the fight. Conor has also said that he would fight Gaethje.”

Gaethje is riding a three-fight winning streak. He has nabbed first-round knockout victories over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. McGregor hasn’t competed since his Oct. 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.