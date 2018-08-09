Chael Sonnen Lists Two Opponents For Jon Jones if he Returns at UFC 230

Chael Sonnen won’t speculate on whether or not Jon Jones will return at UFC 230, but he has listed two opponents who would make sense to him.

Jones is still in limbo with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). “Bones” failed a UFC 214 drug test, causing his knockout win over Daniel Cormier to be reversed and nullifying his second light heavyweight title run. With the UFC returning to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3, some are hoping that Jones will be cleared in time to compete in New York City.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen listed two potential opponents if Jones does indeed return in time for UFC 230:

“Who do ya got? I’ll tell you I believe there’s two people. And I don’t know that any of this is right, I’m just telling you there’s two people that would fit that bill. First there’s Daniel Cormier, except you don’t do it at 205 pounds you do it at heavyweight. And I think you would have to. If we’re gonna put Cormier into a Brock Lesnar fight, you can’t really put him against Jones at 205. One, you’ve got size issues there but two we’ve already seen that twice. … Another possible match-up that would match up time wise is Anderson Silva. Most of you are gonna see this and go, ‘we don’t wanna see that,’ you do wanna see that.”

UFC 230 is without a main event at this time. The co-main event is scheduled to be a lightweight clash between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Yoel Romero will meet Paulo Costa, Jacare Souza will take on David Branch, and Israel Adesanya will share the Octagon with Derek Brunson on the card. The UFC is also reportedly working on a rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman.

