Chael Sonnen: Miocic Knocking Out Cormier ‘Cost Jon Jones $8 Million’

Stipe Miocic regained his heavyweight title by knocking out Daniel Cormier (highlights here) in the main event of last weekend’s UFC 241.

One prominent MMA personality believes that result cost Jon Jones a ton of cold, hard cash. Chael Sonnen spoke up on the topic in a video posted to his Youtube channel (via BJPENN.com), noting that a massive Jones vs. Cormier trilogy fight fell apart when Miocic floored Cormier. Because of that, Jones vs. Cormier III won’t even come up again in his eyes:

“That fight cost Jon Jones $8 million. Put it that way. That’s how much it just changed the future. Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier will never even be discussed again. Let alone happen again. It will never even come up again.”

One Way To Get ‘DC’ Back

Sonnen believes Cormier could come back, but it would only be for a trilogy fight with Miocic – not Jones:

“The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back, I can all but assure you guys you are gonna get Daniel back, but let me play along. The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back now is Daniel vs. Stipe.”

Not A Real Trilogy?

That may be the case. Jones vs. Cormier III was expected to take place at heavyweight. ‘The American Gangster’ insisted the fight wasn’t a ‘true’ trilogy fight like a third fight with Miocic is:

“One of the things that was important for most of us, if Daniel was to fight Jon again they do it at heavyweight. They gotta change the weight class. That’s simply just not gonna happen.

“Now Daniel has a true trilogy fight. A true one. Jon wasn’t really a trilogy fight, don’t forget. Yes it was the third fight, but a trilogy by colloquial is supposed to mean two guys fight, one guy won and the other guy won so now we go and settle it in the best two of three. That’s not what happened.”

Cormier was noncommittal about retiring or returning from mixed martial arts following UFC 241. If he does return, Sonnen is most likely right that he’ll want to get revenge on Miocic. Each fighter now has a knockout win over the other.

Do you want to see “DC” return for one more shot at Stipe Miocic?