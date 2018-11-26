Chael Sonnen Advises Oscar De La Hoya To Stay In His Lane Following Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 ‘Disaster’

Chael Sonnen isn’t impressed with Golden Boy Promotions’ mixed martial arts debut.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 24), Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell did battle for a third time. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famers have had a historic rivalry, but both fighters are well past their primes. That was evident during their third encounter, but Liddell looked even slower than your average 48-year-old. “The Iceman” was knocked out in the first round by Ortiz, who was never known for his punching power.

Chael Sonnen Trashes Golden Boy MMA

Sonnen recently released a new video where he talks about the event. Sonnen didn’t have many nice things to say about it (via BJPenn.com):

“Tremendous lesson from the Tito vs Chuck disaster. Oscar is not passionate about mixed martial arts, and that was very clear and very obvious. When it comes to storytelling and anticipation, you cannot just set up a ring and the rest takes care of itself. I have heard fighters threaten that they’re going to leave and start their own promotion. Go ahead. Go right ahead. That’s essentially what we saw here. So Chuck and Tito come together, go to Oscar, pitch him on an idea that Oscar was never passionate about, he was never behind, with a story that he simply didn’t know how to tell. It doesn’t make Oscar a bad promoter. The lesson to be learned from this is you’ve got to stay in your lane.”

Do you think Oscar De La Hoya will continue to promote MMA events?