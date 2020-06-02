Chael Sonnen Pokes Fun At Jon Jones For Saying He’d Vacate UFC Gold

Chael Sonnen wasn’t about to hold his tongue upon hearing that Jon Jones threatened to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight championship.

Sonnen and Jones have had some bad blood over the years. The two competed back in April 2013. Jones won the bout via first-round TKO. Before their bout, the two served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. Surprisingly, the two were chummy throughout the show. Fast forward to 2020 and things are different.

Sonnen Roasts Jones Over Wanting To Vacate UFC Title

Jones is currently at odds with the UFC over money and he has threatened to vacate his UFC 205-pound gold. Taking to his YouTube channel, Sonnen roasted Jones over his spat with the UFC (via BJPenn.com).

“Jon Jones is no longer the champion because Jon Jones has said he is no longer the champion? I’ve got to tell you, I’ve been around this sport a long time, I did not know it worked that way,” said Sonnen.

“If you could make a claim and therefore, it is so? I’m on board guys, [so] guess what? I am now the champion!” Sonnen said sarcastically. “If Jon is not champion because he says so, then I am the champion because I say so. I’d appreciate congratulations from you.”

Jones had hoped for a heavyweight showdown with knockout artist Francis Ngannou. He wanted a big payday for a move up to the heavyweight division. UFC president Dana White claims that Jones demanded Deontay Wilder money, which is around $30 million. “Bones” has denied that he made this demand.

“Bones” and White have been at odds over the years. Back in 2012, Jones turned down a short-notice bout against Sonnen. “Bones” was supposed to meet Dan Henderson but “Hendo” ended up pulling out late due to an injury. White publicly criticized Jones over his decision and the relationship between the two has been rocky ever since.