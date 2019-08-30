Chael Sonnen Prefers Jon Jones Type Lines, Not Snort Them

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones aren’t likely to ever be as cordial as they once were.

Sonnen has always been known for his gift of gab. That’s why many were surprised when “The American Gangster” got chummy with Jones ahead of their April 2013 UFC light heavyweight title clash. Fast forward to 2019 and the two aren’t on good terms.

Chael Sonnen Fires Off Another Shot At Jon Jones

Once Sonnen began to touch on the topic of Jones’ past failed drug tests, things turned sour. Sonnen has upped the ante in a new video on his YouTube channel, poking fun at Jones’ history with cocaine (via BJPenn.com).

“I never bury Jon Jones — I don’t feel like I bury Jon Jones,” Sonnen said of his previous comments about Jones. “I really don’t. Maybe I’m a little bit rough on Jon. I don’t know about that. I mean, he’s a guy that… Man, that guy’s really good. I guess you would call that a level of respect. But it seems that every time I do a piece on this, somebody takes a small piece of it and tells Jon what I said and Jon has to go to Twitter, Jon has to type out these lines and show that he’s angry. He does this all the time and I’m like ‘I’m not really sure you heard the piece.’

“I can only imagine Jon Jones [gestures] licking the coke off his fingers to type out these lines in 160 characters — and then he wants a response. Jon, here’s my response. I appreciate you typing out lines, and I’d rather see you type lines than snort them.”

Sonnen has been critical of Jones’ drawing ability as well. Jones is coming off a split decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239. Sonnen believes “Bones” has put himself in a position where fight fans don’t have a reason to care about his light heavyweight title defenses.