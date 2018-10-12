Chael Sonnen Puts Heavyweight Division On Blast

Chael Sonnen doesn’t have too many nice things to say about heavyweights in mixed martial arts.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 13), Sonnen will go one-on-one with Fedor Emelianenko in the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. The bout will headline Bellator 208. The winner will meet Ryan Bader or Matt Mitrione in the finals of the tournament on Jan. 26.

Chael Sonnen Isn’t Fond Of MMA Heavyweights

Sonnen responded to Mitrione’s claims that a Bader vs. Sonnen finals discredits the heavyweight division (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think it discredits all the heavyweights completely. The best thing to do with heavyweights is to keep them the hell from any other weight class. They’re the worst athletes in the room. They’re the slowest guys in the room. They’re the laziest guys in the room – which is why they weigh so goddamn much. If you want to keep the mystique going on to the public that size matters and that the big guys are better, just because they’re bigger, if you want to keep that false narrative out there, keep us real athletes away from the heavyweights. I think (the grand prix) was a risky move. They tried it on the other side of the tracks, and a light heavyweight now has that strap, too. Heavyweights suck, Mitrione is right.”

Tonight (Oct. 12), Mitrione and Bader will clash in the Bellator 207 headliner. MMA News will provide live coverage of both Bellator 207 and Bellator 208. Be sure to stick with us for a live stream of the prelims and live results.

Who takes it, Chael Sonnen or Fedor Emelianenko?