Chael Sonnen Puts Tito Ortiz On Blast For Calling Out Mike Tyson

Chael Sonnen is having a field day with Tito Ortiz’s callout of Mike Tyson.

Tyson has the world of combat sports buzzing with his return plans. “Iron” Mike has said that he’d like to have exhibition boxing bouts for charity. In a video showcasing some pad work, Tyson declared, “I’m back.”

Sonnen Rips Ortiz Over Calling Out Tyson

Ortiz took to his Instagram account to tease a pay-per-view showdown with Tyson.

Sonnen, who has bad blood with Ortiz, didn’t hesitate to take to his YouTube channel to respond (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Now let’s move on to the text. ‘Legend vs Legend.’ OK, so I am looking at ‘Iron Mike’ and saying, ‘OK that is one legend but the versus part I am a little bit confused by because the only other guy in the photo is Tito.’ So it’s like Tito, who are you bringing? Are you bringing Tank Abbott along? Are you bringing Randy Couture? Are you bringing King Arthur? Are you bringing Batman? Like who is coming that is the other legend here? Oh and by the way Tito, your final text said ‘Let’s do it on pay-per-view’ exclamation point. Do I need to be the one to inform you that pay-per-view no longer exists? Pay-per-view nowhere in the world is a thing anymore. It is all done through digital platforms. Even if the have a pay wall that they call a pay-per-view, it is not the same thing that you referred too, which is the pay-per-views you used to be on back in 2006. The world has just gone to a different place.”

Ortiz is still an active MMA fighter. He last competed back in Dec. 2019. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” submitted Alberto El Patron under the Combate Americas banner.