Chael Sonnen Respects John Kavanagh’s Stance On Cornering Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen is in agreement with John Kavanagh’s mindset when it comes to cornering Conor McGregor.

Kavanagh has served as McGregor’s longtime coach, but he recently turned some heads with his comments on cornering the “Notorious” one in the future. Kavanagh said that if he’s to corner McGregor again, then he’d need to be convinced. The SBG Ireland coach then said of McGregor, “even Superman slows down.”

Chael Sonnen Agrees With John Kavanagh

Sonnen caught wind of Kavanagh’s comments and said he respected Kavanagh’s stance. He also challenged other corners to follow his lead in a recent video posted to his YouTube Channel:

“I respect that, not for nothing but I really do respect that and that’ll tie into some other fights that we’ve seen. I don’t wanna call coaches out, I don’t wanna do that but I have seen fighters in general that are in fights that can no longer be won. When I see an athlete that can no longer win, I am stopping the fight. It is okay for an athlete to make statements even if he believes them to be true to his core of ‘I am willing to die in the ring.’ If an athlete needs to get himself in that frame of mind to go out and go into combat, I am okay with it. I am not okay with the corner making that statement. The corner, in no part of the bravado and the machoness that surrounds this business can share that mindset. When I see a corner allow his fighter to go on in a fight that he can no longer win, I think it warrants explanation.”

Do you agree that corners should do a better job of knowing when to throw in the towel or to let the athletes know when their time has passed?