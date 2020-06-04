Chael Sonnen Reveals List Of Potential Opponents For Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen has a short list of opponents he’d like to see Conor McGregor fight next.

With the next UFC lightweight title bout seemingly on lock, many are left to wonder what is next for Conor McGregor. UFC president Dana White has expressed his belief that McGregor should wait for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov holds the 155-pound gold, while Gaethje is officially recognized as the interim champion. Those two will likely collide in September.

Sonnen Discusses Who He Wants McGregor To Fight Next

A star of McGregor’s magnitude certainly has options and Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to explore potential matchups, starting with Jorge Masvidal.

“The entire Conor experiment to go to 170 pounds started when Dana White was on the streets of Beverly Hills and a TMZ cameraman walked up and asked him about [Jorge] Masvidal as it pertained to Conor. And Dana said, ‘no I wouldn’t do that, Masvidal’s too big for him.’ That sent Conor into a frenzy and Conor’s all out to prove that that isn’t true. Even by going up to 170, taking on ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, which just happens to be where Jorge is sitting at. So that fight for me makes a lot of sense. It’s also compelling and I would like to see the BMF [title] on the line.”

Sonnen went on to say that a bout with either of the Diaz brothers would be enticing as well. While Sonnen is convinced that McGregor vs. Nate Diaz works in just about any situation, he believes a bout with Nick Diaz is more of a pipe dream.

“I understand that at some point, the ace of spades up everybody’s sleeve is to throw that onto the table. You can do it when they’re both on highs, you can do it when they’re both on lows. Anywhere over, I would estimate for you the next three years, anywhere you want to play that card is going to be the right time regardless of previous more recent outcomes by either athlete. I think I’m right on that, I think you will concede that point but I did put Diaz and not Nate. I’m in for Nate but there’s also talk of Nick. I think that’s more wishful thinking but guys it’s a whiteboard and it’s about writing your wishes down.”

Unsurprisingly, Sonnen also put UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on that list. Sonnen mentioned the reasons one would think such as the pay-per-view buyrate potential and the bad blood between McGregor and “The Eagle.”

Finally, Sonnen brought up the possibility of McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre. GSP is retired and on his way to the UFC Hall of Fame this July but “Rush” hasn’t been shy in expressing interest in a “super fight.” Sonnen mentioned that when St-Pierre was eyeing a matchup with Khabib, McGregor wasn’t even an option. With the “Notorious” one back in the game, Sonnen believes that may open the door just a crack.