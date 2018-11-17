Chael Sonnen Believes RIZIN Is Setting Floyd Mayweather Up For A Loss

Chael Sonnen isn’t buying the idea that RIZIN views Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa as an exhibition match.

Fight fans were stunned when a RIZIN press conference took place to announce that Mayweather would be fighting Nasukawa inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Dec. 31. Mayweather later said the promotion lost his trust by setting different terms than agreed upon in the presser. “Money” then revealed that the bout was still on and the hoopla was all a misunderstanding.

Chael Sonnen Sees A Red Flag

Sonnen is getting a similar feeling to the “Montreal Screwjob” when it comes to Mayweather vs. Nasukawa. He explained why in a recent video on his YouTube channel:

“There is a chance the promoters have sold him on the idea and even put it in the contract, ‘hey this is an exhibition and this is just for fun and you’re gonna come in and move around with this guy.’ When he gets to Japan where he does not have a commission, he is quickly going to find out the other guy has not been told that. The other guy is coming out to fight and the other guy is coming out to try to win and knock him out. Fine, Floyd will adjust on the fly. … What I would remind you and possibly I would be informing Floyd about is if he thinks even if he has a legally written contract that it’s going to be an exhibition meaning at the end of three rounds or at the end of nine minutes they’re going to smile and hug and walk away, he’s wrong. They will 100 percent announce a winner that night no matter what they have told Floyd. At the end of this contest if Floyd does not get the jump on this guy for the better part of three rounds, they will raise the other guy’s hand.”

