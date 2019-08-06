Chael Sonnen Says Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal Can’t Be Dismissed

Chael Sonnen certainly won’t rule out the possibility of witnessing Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal.

There is no doubting McGregor’s star power. When the “Notorious” one last stepped inside the Octagon, a record was broken. UFC 229, which was headlined by McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, set the record for most pay-per-view buys for a UFC event.

Masvidal’s stock has never been higher. “Gamebred” is coming off a record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren. The flying knee heard around the world gave Masvidal the victory in five seconds. His post-fight antics and comments have also boosted his popularity significantly.

Sonnen Won’t Dismiss McGregor vs. Masvidal

Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to release a clip taken from his You’re Welcome podcast. He discussed the possibility of McGregor vs. Masvidal.

“Conor vs. Masvidal is a really big fight. It’s heel vs. heel. It’s bad guy vs. bad guy. Who could be worse? It’s amazing. From a box office standpoint, it’s amazing. And I feel as though the storyline has already been laid a little bit and Conor does need something to do and Masvidal does deserve something big to do.”

Sonnen isn’t saying that the fight is a lock, but he feels it’s certainly not out of the question.

“I’m not predicting for you guys that you’re gonna see Masvidal and Conor next, I’m not. But what I am saying is it is not a discussion or a narrative that needs to be just brushed off the table. It’s on the table. It’s on the table for sure. Something great is gonna happen for Jorge Masvidal. Something great always happens for Conor McGregor. We get it. It’s worth talking about.”

UFC president Dana White has said that he feels Masvidal is too big for McGregor. Sonnen theorized that White’s comments were intentional to plant the seed for the bout. As Sonnen predicted, McGregor wasn’t happy with White’s remarks.