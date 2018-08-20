Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones could know something that the public doesn’t in regards to his U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ruling.

Jones is currently suspended from mixed martial arts competition. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder failed a UFC 214 drug test for turinabol. This isn’t his first failed drug test as Jones was also flagged ahead of UFC 200. He took a lesser punishment due to contaminated substances and he’s using the same argument this go-around.

Chael Sonnen Says Jon Jones May be Clued in on USADA Ruling

Sonnen has been keeping busy on his YouTube channel and “You’re Welcome” podcast. In a recent video, he discussed the possibility that Jones is clued in on what his USADA ruling will be (via BJPenn.com):

“Jon keeps coming out [on social media]. And his coaches are now coming out. And now training videos are being released. It’s very tough to make believe that Jon doesn’t know something. … His teammates will tell you, Jon Jones doesn’t work out. He does not train consistently. He works out a couple of weeks before a fight. Jon Jones has come out in the past and said ‘ah I worked out two weeks for that fight.’”

Jones last competed back in July 2017. He initially scored a third round knockout victory over Daniel Cormier to reclaim the light heavyweight gold. Of course that result was changed to a No Contest. Cormier kept his title and is still the 205-pound champion. “DC” has taken things a step further and is now a two-division champion, knocking out Stipe Miocic last month to capture the heavyweight title.

There is still no word on when USADA will reach a conclusion on Jones’ fighting future. Jones’ manager Malki Kawa was hoping for a decision in July, but that didn’t happen. “Bones” was recently tested by USADA for the first time in 2018.

Do you think Jon Jones will get a favorable result from USADA?