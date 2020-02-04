Chael Sonnen Says Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal Altercation Is ‘Suspicious’

Chael Sonnen was at Radio Row during Super Bowl week and thinks the Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal altercation is suspicious.

Sonnen said he was gone by the time it happened but think the two of them were set up to cross paths to add hype to the potential fight.

“In all fairness, I left about one hour before this happened. But, I knew the situation and I knew the location, and there was something about this that looked very fugazi,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (via BJPENN.com). “It only looked very fugazi because I had just been there. I know the layout of it. I know the management teams that you have with you and the PR teams that are there to take you to certain sections and certain tables, which hence would then keep two maniacs that are oil and water right now, Masvidal and Usman, from coming in each other’s paths. So the mere fact that they crossed up while [cameras were rolling], for me was a little bit suspicious.”

Although he is suspicious of the altercation, Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal were the masterminds of the altercation.

“I’m then confronted with the fact of, is Usman or Masvidal even capable of doing something phony,” Chael Sonnen continued. “No, no those are two very real guys and I don’t think that they would be part of it. But, it does seem as though somebody else brought them together and had cameras rolling while this was going on.”

The altercation, of course, resulted in the two being booked to fight at International Fight Week in July.