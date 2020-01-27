Chael Sonnen Says Stephen A. Smith’s Comments On Donald Cerrone Were ‘Misinterpreted’

Chael Sonnen is coming to Stephen A. Smith’s defense.

A lot was made over Smith’s post-UFC 246 comments. Stephen A. is ESPN’s most popular journalist and personality. When he speaks on certain topics throughout the sports world, it brings in viewers. Still, many in the MMA community were none too pleased with Smith’s take on Donald Cerrone’s performance against Conor McGregor (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m quite disgusted,” Smith said. “Let me be very, very clear: I’m honored to be up here with you guys. I’m a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out.

“Here’s the deal: 15 seconds in, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part.”

Chael Sonnen Goes To Bat For Stephen A. Smith

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan went on to say that Smith shouldn’t be allowed to talk about fighting, while McGregor urged Stephen A. to apologize. Taking to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said Smith has been misunderstood (via Bloody Elbow).

“Don’t forget, anybody that thinks Stephen A. called Cowboy disgusting heard it wrong. It’s not what he said. He said he was disgusted for Cowboy, that Cowboy did not — Stephen’s analysis — step back, gain his wits… grab ahold of Conor, take a deep breath,” Sonnen said. “He’s right about that!

“So to act as though he’s not an MMA expert, he is not pretending he is! To act as though the analysis he gave as a viewer, who witnessed something — he’s right!” he continued.

“Nobody here was insulted. Somebody here was misinterpreted. That somebody is Stephen A. and many people owe him an apology.”