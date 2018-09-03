Chael Sonnen Unloads On Jon Jones For Recent Comments

It looks like Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen may have rekindled their old rivalry.

Recently, “Bones” was interviewed by a Russian media outlet. He was asked which Russian mixed martial artist will be more affected by their opponent’s trash talk – Khabib Nurmagomedov or Fedor Emelianenko.

Emelianenko will fight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208 while Khabib and Conor McGregor headline UFC 229. Jones took a dig at Sonnen by calling him the worst trash talker he has ever heard (via MMA Junkie):

“I think Chael Sonnen is the worst trash talker,” Jones said. “Just because a lot of the stuff he says is gibberish. Conor McGregor, when he talks trash, there’s a lot of truth behind what he’s saying.

“I think Khabib will be under more pressure. Just because he has a very dangerous fighter who usually backs up what he says. Whereas Chael Sonnen is known to talk trash and lose.”

That’s all Sonnen needed to issue out a response. He went on the following rant on Twitter and issued out several insults towards “Bones”:

JonJon

Heard your critique

Forgot you were in the business; even as s spectator — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

JonJon You trash-talk about as well as you exchange insurance info after traffic accidents…. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

JonJon I treasure you

As long as you're around, I look like a clean overachiever — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

Jones' Career One

Big

SIDE EFFECT — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

You spend more time on the shelf than a

LIBRARY

BOOK,

ya

BUM — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

Turn your cel-phone off; USADA has GPS TRACKING — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

Jon Jones-Your career took a bump in the road…and then you tried to snort it — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

Jon Jones-I heard you are not allowed at your brothers football games because you tried to snort all the lines off the field — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

Jon Jones had the same game plan in and out of the Octagon–Hit and Run — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

Jon Jones is celebrating Labor Day just like he does every day for the past 3 years…by not working. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

What’s more tainted than Jon Jones supplements?

A: Fedor’s Pride Career — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018

