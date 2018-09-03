Chael Sonnen Unloads On Jon Jones For Recent Comments

Jose Munoz
Image Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It looks like Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen may have rekindled their old rivalry.

Recently, “Bones” was interviewed by a Russian media outlet. He was asked which Russian mixed martial artist will be more affected by their opponent’s trash talk – Khabib Nurmagomedov or Fedor Emelianenko.

Emelianenko will fight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208 while Khabib and Conor McGregor headline UFC 229. Jones took a dig at Sonnen by calling him the worst trash talker he has ever heard (via MMA Junkie):

“I think Chael Sonnen is the worst trash talker,” Jones said. “Just because a lot of the stuff he says is gibberish. Conor McGregor, when he talks trash, there’s a lot of truth behind what he’s saying.

“I think Khabib will be under more pressure. Just because he has a very dangerous fighter who usually backs up what he says. Whereas Chael Sonnen is known to talk trash and lose.”

That’s all Sonnen needed to issue out a response. He went on the following rant on Twitter and issued out several insults towards “Bones”:

Discussion: What do you make of this newfound beef between Jones and Sonnen? Sound off in the comments below!

