Chael Sonnen Unloads On Jon Jones For Recent Comments

It looks like Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen may have rekindled their old rivalry.
Recently, “Bones” was interviewed by a Russian media outlet. He was asked which Russian mixed martial artist will be more affected by their opponent’s trash talk – Khabib Nurmagomedov or Fedor Emelianenko.
Emelianenko will fight Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208 while Khabib and Conor McGregor headline UFC 229. Jones took a dig at Sonnen by calling him the worst trash talker he has ever heard (via MMA Junkie):
“I think Chael Sonnen is the worst trash talker,” Jones said. “Just because a lot of the stuff he says is gibberish. Conor McGregor, when he talks trash, there’s a lot of truth behind what he’s saying.
“I think Khabib will be under more pressure. Just because he has a very dangerous fighter who usually backs up what he says. Whereas Chael Sonnen is known to talk trash and lose.”
That’s all Sonnen needed to issue out a response. He went on the following rant on Twitter and issued out several insults towards “Bones”:
JonJon
Heard your critique
Forgot you were in the business; even as s spectator
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
JonJon
You trash-talk about as well as you exchange insurance info after traffic accidents….
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
JonJon
I treasure you
As long as you're around, I look like a clean overachiever
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
Jones' Career
One
Big
SIDE EFFECT
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
You spend more time on the shelf than a
LIBRARY
BOOK,
ya
BUM
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
Turn your cel-phone off; USADA has GPS TRACKING
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
Jon Jones-Your career took a bump in the road…and then you tried to snort it
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
Jon Jones-I heard you are not allowed at your brothers football games because you tried to snort all the lines off the field
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
Jon Jones had the same game plan in and out of the Octagon–Hit and Run
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
Jon Jones is celebrating Labor Day just like he does every day for the past 3 years…by not working.
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
What’s more tainted than Jon Jones supplements?
A: Fedor’s Pride Career
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 3, 2018
