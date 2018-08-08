Challenger Series in The Future of The PFL

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is in its first year of operation with its season format where the winners of each weight class win a $1 million dollar grand prize. Fans have tuned in every other week since it began the season in June with fights every other Thursday night on Facebook Watch and NBCSN. The motivation to win and accrue points has had the promotion feature a high rate of finishes that has drawn a lot of attention to the PFL.

The re-imagined MMA format has grabbed the attention of new investors according to Variety who reported that Mark Burnett, Tony Robbins, and Kevin Hart have invested in the promotion. The $28 million dollar equity investment is said to include plans for a “Challenger Series”, which seems to fit the format of Burnett’s many reality, competition inspired shows produced in the past such as the Sylvester Stallone hosted “The Contender”.

“This is a big sports opportunity.”-Mark Burnett

Burnett has previously done similar shows for boxing and his interest in the PFL, of course, would have him extend opportunities to other fighters to build a roster for future seasons. PFL 4 is said to have drawn over 2-million viewers according to PFL CEO Pete Murray and Ray Sefo said the promotion is looking into adding more female fighters to the roster for the next season. Murray also added, “ Our fights are as exciting and our broadcast is as good as other MMA companies that have been around for decades, and we’re just getting started.”

The PFL is the rebranded World Series of Fighting (WSOF) that produced fighters like Justin Gaethje, Marlon Moraes, and is where David Branch refined his skills to become a WSOF two-division champion. The PFL will feature their sixth event Thursday, August 16 from Atlantic City, New Jersey at the newly opened Ocean Resort and Casino.

A streaming service is also said to be in the works for PFL’s future however, they have a full library of their events on their Facebook page right now.

Are you following the PFL?