‘Champ-Champ’ Ryan Bader Says He’d Welcome UFC Title Holder Jon Jones To Bellator

Ryan Bader is aware of Jon Jones’ issues with the UFC and he has a suggestion for “Bones.”

Bader is the current Bellator heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. Jones holds the UFC light heavyweight gold. Back in Feb. 2011, Bader and Jones fought under the UFC banner. Jones ended up submitting Bader in the second round. It was the first loss in the pro MMA career of “Darth.”

Ryan Bader Wants Jon Jones In Bellator

Bader knows what has been going on with Jones and UFC president Dana White. “Darth” said Jones is welcome to come to Bellator.

Gotta do what’s best for you @JonnyBones There is always another option tho. @BellatorMMA would love to run it back. Respect 👊🏽 https://t.co/iukeArqkBd — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) May 31, 2020

“Gotta do what’s best for you @JonnyBones. There is always another option tho.

@BellatorMMA would love to run it back. Respect.”

Jones and the UFC have been at odds over pay. “Bones” had expressed interest in moving up to the heavyweight division to take on knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Jones always said that he’d make the change in weight class if the UFC “opens up the checkbook.”

Things went south when Jones said the UFC had no interest in giving him a bump up in pay. White countered by claiming that Jones asked for Deontay Wilder money, which is around $30 million. Jones dared White to release the supposed text messages where the money demand was made. “Bones” has denied the existence of these texts.

The situation reached a boiling point when White said that Jones has been doing a “very good job” tarnishing himself. Jones went on to double down on calling White a liar and suggested that he vacates the light heavyweight gold. Numerous reporters have said that Jones is serious about relinquishing the UFC 205-pound gold.

Before the coronavirus pandemic took a turn for the worse, Bader was scheduled to put his Bellator light heavyweight title on the line against Vadim Nemkov. Time will tell if Bellator tries to rebook the fight or if the promotion will go in a different direction due to potential travel issues.