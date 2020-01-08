Chan Sung Jung Feels He’d Be Prepared For Alex Volkanovski

Chan Sung Jung believes he has the answer to beat Alex Volkanovski.

Volkanovski captured the UFC featherweight gold by defeating Max Holloway last month. While “The Great” didn’t deliver any massive shots to the former featherweight ruler, he was able to outpoint him after five rounds of action. Prior to the bout, only Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Dennis Bermudez had defeated “Blessed” at 145 pounds.

Is Chan Sung Jung The Answer To Alex Volkanovski?

Fresh off his first-round finish over Frankie Edgar, the “Korean Zombie” spoke to MMAJunkie.com. Jung made it clear that he sees himself constantly improving to the point where he can take out Volkanovski.

“For each and every fight, I’m improving,” Jung said. “And if I were to prepare to fight against Volkanovski, I will again improve. The two fights that I actually had a game plan, Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, were finished in the first round. That fact isn’t going to change just because I’m facing a champion. To add on, I’ve had more experience as the main event than he did.”

What’s next for Jung and Volkanovski hasn’t been decided on. UFC president Dana White has said he isn’t opposed to seeing Volkanovski fight Holloway in a rematch. “The Great” needs some more time to heal after suffering a broken hand in his victory over “Blessed,” however.