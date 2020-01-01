Chan Sung Jung Names Three Potential Opponents for “Fun” Next Fight

Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie) has three names that he would like to fight if he does not receive a title shot next.

Chan Sung Jung is coming off a dominant 1st round TKO of Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan that lifted him into the top five of the featherweight rankings and perhaps one fight or less away from a title shot. The four names ahead of Zombie in the rankings are Zabit Magomedsharipov, Brian Ortega, Max Holloway, and, of course, new champion Alexander Volkanovski. If Jung had his way, he’d of course be fighting Alexander Volkanovski next, but if he has to fight someone else, he isn’t shy about naming names (Via MMA Junkie):

“Right now, other than Volkanovski, I’m thinking Zabit (Magomedsharipov), (Brian) Ortega, (or Max) Holloway,” Jung said. “If I’m not able to contend for the title shot, then I’d like to face one of the three.”

It’s possible that Jung is holding the one name of his likeliest next opponent close to the vest, as he seems to be in the know of something the general public isn’t:

“I’m already hearing words coming from the UFC,” Jung said. “The conversations Sean Shelby, Dana White, and more are having, I can’t reveal everything. All I know is that it’s just going to be a whole lot of fun.”

In a perfect world, it would indeed be Volkanovski who is next for Zombie in a bout where he would be able to represent not only a nation, but an entire race according to Jung:

“The day I am given the opportunity for a title shot will be the day I become the champion,” Jung said. “I get a feeling that I won’t ever lose. Becoming the champion will mean that I have achieved my goal, and through that, I will also be able to prove that Asian men are strong as every other man.”

If you were the UFC, whom would you pair Chan Sung Jung with next?