Chan Sung Jung Issues Statement Following UFC Denver KO Loss

Chan Sung Jung has released a statement following a last-second knockout loss at UFC Denver.

Last night (Nov. 10), Jung went one-on-one with Yair Rodriguez. The featherweight tilt headlined UFC Denver inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. In the final second of a thrilling bout, Rodriguez landed an upward elbow that knocked the “Korean Zombie” out cold. The official scorecards revealed that Jung was on his way to a victory if not for that final second.

Chan Sung Jung’s Statement

The “Korean Zombie” posted on his Facebook page and said the following:

“I don’t have an excuse.. I’m so sorry for all the people who helped me.. Thank you.. Congratulations to those who hate me. I haven’t been able to get on the plane yet, so I’m going to be in Korea [in] a few days. It’s a shame, but.. I’ll go back and see you.”

It’s important to note that the built-in translator function for websites isn’t always accurate. There’s a chance that part of the translation is off. Nonetheless, it appears the “Korean Zombie” will have to wait a little while to get back to his home country of South Korea.

Jung did receive a $50,000 bonus for “Fight of the Night.” It was a pivotal bout for both Jung and Rodriguez as both men were looking to stay relevant in the featherweight division after long layoffs. Despite the loss, fans won’t soon forget about the “Korean Zombie,” and there’s no doubting his return will be eagerly anticipated.

Do you think Chan Sung Jung can get back on track?