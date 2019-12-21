Chan Sung Jung Wants Featherweight Title Shot After UFC Busan Win

Chan Sung Jung scored a huge victory at UFC Busan and he’s eyeing featherweight gold now.

Earlier today (Dec. 21), Jung took on Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC Busan. The action took place inside Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. Edgar served as a replacement for the injured Brian Ortega. The “Korean Zombie” starched Edgar for the first-round TKO.

Chan Sung Jung Targets UFC Gold

Alexander Volkanovski captured the UFC featherweight championship earlier this month against Max Holloway. After his finish over Edgar, Jung made it clear that he’s gunning for 145-pound gold.

“I… Want… Volkanovski!”

Jung would go on to issue a brief statement on his massive victory in a Facebook post.

“Nothing will change. It’s not over yet, so I’ll spare no effort to learn and learn the same. Today was the best in Busan. Thank you everyone. #ufcbusan #ufc #aomg #koreanzombie”

With the victory over Edgar, Jung now has two straight finishing wins. In both bouts, the “Korean Zombie” put his opponent away in the opening frame. Going into the bout with Edgar, Jung was coming off a 58-second TKO win over Renato Moicano. Since returning from mandatory military service, Jung has gone 3-1.