Chaos Erupts During German MMA Event (Video)

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov aren’t the only ones who can cause a ruckus at a mixed martial arts (MMA) show. During a recent German mixed martial arts (MMA) event, one fighter’s corner threw in the towel for their competitor, who was taking quite the beating. Unfortunately, the referee didn’t see the towel, and allowed the fight to continue longer than the corner would’ve liked.

Just as the referee finally stepped in to stop the fight, the corner was already jumping their way into the cage. Both teams then hopped into the cage and all hell broke loose. Everyone started shoving each other, with the two corners finally being separated on opposite sides of the cage. Once separated, the victorious fighter’s side of the cage broke out in celebration.

Check out the odd series of events in the video player below:

Unfortunately, McGregor and Khabib’s post-fight antics ended a bit differently.

What did you think of the German MMA event scuffle?