Charges Reduced For Conor McGregor’s Phone Incident

Two of Conor McGregor’s charges for a phone-smashing incident have been reduced.

Last month, McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach following an incident with a fan. The “Notorious” one allegedly took a fan’s iPhone valued at $1,000 and destroyed it by stomping on the phone and throwing it to the ground repeatedly. The fan claims he wanted to take a picture with McGregor. The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder was released from jail just hours after the incident took place once he posted $12,500 bond.

McGregor Has Charges Reduced

McGregor was facing a second-degree felony for strong-armed robbery and felony criminal mischief. Those charges have been reduced to a third-degree felony and a misdemeanor. Former assistant U.S. Attorney David S. Weinstein had the following to say to USA TODAY Sports (via MMAJunkie.com):

“After reviewing the facts of the incident, the prosecutor realized that there wasn’t enough evidence to support the original felony charges. Like his other arrest, his biggest problem is the effect that a conviction will have on his immigration status. A conviction for this offense qualifies as an aggravated felony. It remains a privilege to enter the U.S. and not a right. So if there is a conviction, that will allow U.S. immigration authorities to prevent him from entering the U.S. on a visitor or work visa.”

A portion of the incident was caught on tape. McGregor was seen smashing a phone while someone in the background asked for his phone back. McGregor’s legal problems may be far worse as he is reportedly under investigation for sexual assault in Ireland.