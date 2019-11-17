Charles Oliveira Eyes Bouts With Khabib, Conor McGregor, & Paul Felder

Charles Oliveira wants some high-profile lightweight bouts.

Last night (Nov. 16), Oliveira took on Jared Gordon on the main card of UFC Sao Paulo. Many expected Oliveira to showcase his ground game, but he let his striking get the job done this time. Oliveira knocked out Gordon in the first round.

Charles Oliveira Wants Big Lightweight Bouts

Following his victory over Gordon, Oliveira told reporters during the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference that he’s gunning for big matchups with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and Paul Felder (via MMAFighting.com).

“I came here to fight, and now, I’m calling out some names,” Oliveira said at the post-fight press conference. “My coach is going to see what’s best. I want to fight on the last card of the year. I didn’t [take] any punches. I’m 100 percent.

“It can be Conor McGregor, (or) it could be Paul Felder.”

Oliveira went on to say that he isn’t afraid of Nurmagomedov’s style.

“Everyone’s talking about Khabib,” Oliveira stated. “I’m better than him standing up. If it goes to the ground, I’m not going to be afraid of him.”

Do you think Charles Oliveira is close to getting any of the high-profile lightweight bouts he’s hoping for?