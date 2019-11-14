Charles Oliveira On Khabib: ‘I’m The Answer To His Game’

Charles Oliveira believes he can solve the puzzle of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has been perfect throughout his professional mixed martial arts career. The UFC lightweight champion has a pro record of 28-0. With Nurmagomedov’s bread-and-butter being his wrestling, Oliveira believes his jiu-jitsu is the key to stopping “The Eagle.”

Oliveira Says He’s Got The Key To Beating Khabib

Oliveira, who has the most submission victories in UFC history, told Ag Fight that he has no fear of being on his back against Nurmagomedov (via MMAMania.com).

“I can’t say anything about Khabib, he’s been defeating everybody,” Oliveira told Ag Fight. “He beat all the top guys but they’re all strikers, none of them were jiu-jitsu guys who were unafraid of being taken down. I’m the answer to his game, I’m the right guy to fight Khabib, I think that, if I win two more fights, who knows, I might have this opportunity to fight him. It would be great since I have my jiu-jitsu and I’m not afraid of being taken down.”

Oliveira is riding a five-fight winning streak. He can extend that streak to six when he meets Jared Gordon this Saturday night (Nov. 16). The two will collide on the UFC Sao Paulo card.

As for Nurmagomedov, his next title defense hasn’t been decided on yet. Tony Ferguson is expected to be “The Eagle’s” next title challenger. Time will tell if the bout comes to fruition.