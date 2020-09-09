Charles Oliveira Pulls Out Of Fight With Beneil Dariush

Charles Oliveira has pulled out of his fight with Beneil Dariush scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana on October 3rd, 2020. Dariush announced on social media recently that both he and Oliveira had agreed to the fight for October 3rd but that his opponent withdrew from the fight recently.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Oliveira has pulled out of the fight for “personal reasons”. He is said to be looking for another fight in November or December.

Dariush noted on Instagram that he and his team are looking at their options for next bouts.

Charles Oliveira is currently ranked #6 in the UFC lightweight division. He is currently on a 7-fight win streak dating back to June of 2018. He’s defeated Clay Guida, Christos Giagos, Jim Miller, David Teymur, Nik Lentz, Jared Gordon, and Kevin Lee during the run.

Beneil Dariush is currently ranked #11 in the UFC lightweight division. He’s on a 5-fight winning streak dating back to November of 2018. He’s defeated Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, Frank Camacho, Drakkar Klose, and Scott Holtzman during the run.

The only fight officially confirmed by the UFC for the October 3rd card is the main event of Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana.