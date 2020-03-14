Charles Oliveira Respects Kevin Lee But Thinks He’s Better At ‘Everything’ Ahead Of UFC Brasilia

Charles Oliveira is taking Kevin Lee seriously but he feels he’s got him beat in all areas of MMA.

Tonight (March 14), Oliveira and Lee will collide in the main event of UFC Brasilia. The bout will be contested inside the Ginasio Nilson Nelson. The event is closed off to the public over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oliveira Feels He Has Lee Beat Everywhere

Combate caught up with Oliveira ahead of UFC Brasilia. The submission artist known as “do Bronx” believes he’ll be a cut above Lee no matter where the fight goes (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I have to respect Kevin Lee. He’s a tough guy, but I’m in the best moment of my career and my life. I’m better than him on the feet, I’m better than him at wrestling, I’m better than him at jiu-jitsu. I’m better than him at everything.

“I think a win puts me in the top ten, which puts me one win away from fighting for the belt.” Oliveira continued. “I have six wins in a row, I’m going for the seventh against a well-ranked guy. It’s one more fight and then the title fight.”

Charles Oliveira is riding a six-fight winning streak. He has finished all of his opponents in that span. Four have ended via submission and two were by way of KO or TKO. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Dec. 2017.

As for Lee, he snapped his two-fight skid in emphatic fashion. “The Motown Phenom” knocked out Gregor Gillespie via head kick in the first round back in Nov. 2019. It was a much-needed victory for Lee, who suffered back-to-back losses to Rafael dos Anjos and Al Iaquinta.

