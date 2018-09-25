Charles Oliveira Says He’s A “Legend” After Breaking Royce Gracie’s UFC Record

Charles Oliveira has secured his place in the UFC record books. The Brazilian submitted Christos Giagos at UFC Sao Paulo this weekend (Sat. September 22, 2018) for a lightweight victory. Not only did Oliveira win the fight, but he broke a major UFC record in the process.

Oliveira now surpasses Royce Gracie for the most submission victories in UFC history. He spoke to media after the historic win, saying he’s a “legend” with the accolade (via MMA Fighting):

”I will never forget tonight. To surpass Royce at age 28, I will never forget this moment,” Oliveira said. “Man, I’ve surpassed Royce, the No. 1, in the UFC. I’m a legend now. But I’ll keep my feet on the ground.

“We will break more records, we will become champion, but it’s one step at a time. We broke a record today, surpassed Royce, but there are many people with better jiu-jitsu than me in the UFC. I have to train more, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Also, Oliveira wants to be moved back down to his former weight class of 145 pounds. He’s willing to face anybody, and wants only the cream of the crop at featherweight:

”They say ‘this guy doesn’t want to fight, that guy doesn’t want to fight.’ Throw me among the five best,” Oliveira said. “Who are they? Jose Aldo, Renato Moicano, that Russian [Zabit Magomedsharipov] no one wants to fight. I’ll fight anyone. I’ve never turned down a fight in the UFC, and I’m here to fight.”

