Charles Oliveira Set To Return At UFC Sao Paulo

Charles Oliveira is set to make his Octagon return at UFC Sao Paulo next month.

MMA Fighting has confirmed that Oliveira will be on the September 22nd event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera. Oliveira is a longtime UFC veteran who has been fighting for the promotion since 2010. He has lost three of his last five fights.

In his last outing, Oliveira submitted Clay Guida in the first round at UFC 225 in June. He will be fighting the returning Christos Giagos. Giagos previously fought for the UFC in 2014. After losing two of his three fights with the promotion, however, he was released.

Following four wins of his last five fights on the regional scene, the UFC has decided to bring Giagos back into the fold. He will receive quite a stiff test against Oliveira. UFC Sao Paulo is headlined by a light heavyweight match-up between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos.

