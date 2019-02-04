UFC Lightweight Charles Oliveira Targets Bout With Kevin Lee

Charles Oliveira is eyeing a big fight for his career following a successful outing at UFC Fortaleza.

Oliveira went one-on-one with David Teymur. It was “do Bronx” who emerged victorious, turning up the heat in the striking before locking in a rear-naked choke. Oliveira was embraced by the crowd in his home country of Brazil.

Oliveira Wants Lee Next

Speaking to reporters backstage at UFC on ESPN+ 2, Oliveira said he hopes to collide with Kevin Lee next (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I want to fight a top-5 in the division. I think, out of those, only Kevin Lee is unbooked. If he wants to fight, it can be wherever he wants, and if it’s in April that’s even better. I’m ready both on the feet and on the ground. This fight will be a war. He’s a guy who strikes a little, takes them down. It will be a war. If the UFC likes this fight, I’m ready.”

Oliveira is on a four-fight winning streak, but he isn’t in the top 15 UFC lightweight rankings. Lee sits at the fifth spot. “The Motown Phenom” is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Al Iaquinta. A loss against an unranked opponent would surely see him take a sizable slide down the 155-pound ladder.

Do you think Charles Oliveira deserves a fight with a top five opponent in his division?